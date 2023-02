How would you feel if one night you went to sleep and woke up 500 years in the future? Cryonics could make this possible.

It involves freezing human remains after death, with the intention of defrosting and reanimating them in the future.

Peter Tsolakides is the director of Southern Cryonics, he joined Richard King to talk about the southern hemisphere’s first known cryonics facility, located in Holbrook.

