Man charged after allegedly attempting to procure a child in the Hunter Valley

A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to procure a child in the Hunter Valley earlier this month.

On February 7th, a 14 – year -old girl allegedly received text messages from an unknown male via a social media platform.

The man exchanged texts with her before attempting to convince the teenager to meet him.

Officers from the Hunter Valley command were alerted and after investigations a 29 -year- old man was arrested at a home in Cliftleigh on Friday night.

He was taken to Cessnock police station and charged with procure child for sexual activity.

He faced court yesterday where he was formally refused bail to reappear in Muswellbrook Local Court tomorrow, 20th February.