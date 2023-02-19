Newcastle Pride founder wins top award

Newcastle Pride founder Lee-Anne McDougal has been honoured for her work, awarded the NSW Government community service award for her dedication to Newcastle’s LGBQI + community.

In 2018, Lee-Anne was instrumental in establishing Newcastle Pride which was the result of two decades of work.

Since then, Newcastle Pride has become highly regarded in it’s bid to create safe spaces and promote inclusion of intersectional communities.

Of the award Leanne said she was delighted.

“Since founding Newcastle Pride in 2018 it has been a rewarding experience. The growth of Newcastle Pride has been truly amazing, thanks to a hardworking committee and the magnificent support of the community who have all played a part in the success of Newcastle Pride.”

Congratulations Lee -Anne!