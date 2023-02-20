Second man dies after being pulled from water at Port Stephens

Police have confirmed a second man has died after being pulled from the water in Port Stephens over the weekend.

Just after 9am on Saturday a body was located in the water in Swan Bay, before it was recovered and returned to shore.

The body who is believed to be that of a 44-year-old man has not yet been formally identified.

The tragedy occurred just 90 minutes after a similar incident at a nearby secluded beach near SHOAL BAY, where a man believed to be in his 50s, died after being pulled from the water unconscious.

Both incidents were at unpatrolled locations.