A man has been winched to safety following a motorcycle accident in a remote area at Berrico yesterday.

The Westpac helicopter was tasked with the job after a man in his 50’s fell from the motorbike he was riding on a remote track near Chicester, south east of the Barrington Tops.

He sustained a serious leg fractured and needed to be winched from the area due to it’s dense foliage.

He was treated at the scene before being extracted and flown to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.