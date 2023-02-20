Novocastrian Davis-Meehan Caps Off Return To Freeride World Tour With Win At Kicking Horse

Newcastle snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan put down a winning run in her search for a finals berth on the Freeride World Tour over the weekend.

The Kotara local was a wildcard entry to the 2023 competition and kicked off her campaign at the Baqueira Beret Pro in Spain last month with a fifth place finish. On the second stop in Andorra, which had previously been a happy hunting ground for the 31-year-old, she slipped to last in the Ordino Arcalís Pro.

At the bottom of the overall rankings, Davis-Meehan needed victory at Canada’s Kicking Horse to have any hope of surviving the cut and she proved clutch under pressure.

Dropping in first after a fresh dusting of snow, the natural-footer impressed with back-to-back airs in a steep and exposed section of the course, before speeding through some powder turns for a score of 10,000 points.

Speaking with FWT Media, Davis-Meehan said it felt amazing to get a good performance and take the win.

“The snow was so good. I had a backup run that I was going to do, but I blew that one off – I wanted the rockstar run, and I am glad I did it.”

While the performance pushed the Novocastrian up the standings and into fourth, her total score from the trio of events was just shy of the cut for the finals where Katie Anderson, Anna Orlova and Estelle Rizzolio will battle it out for the title.

Davis-Meehan will get another chance at the Challengers where she will try to re-qualify for the Freeride World Tour 2024.