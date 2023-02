Police are on the hunt for three people who robbed a take-away store at Hamilton South overnight.

Around 7pm, the trio entered The Avenue Takeaway on Stewart Avenue, where one was armed with an axe, the other with a knife.

It’s understood four employees were inside at the time, however were not injured.

The offenders fled in a car, making off with a cash register.

Newcastle Police are now appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.