Police on hunt for pair following pursuit in stolen car at Shortland

Police are on the hunt for the passengers of a stolen vehicle which lead officers on a pursuit along the Inner City Bypass on Monday afternoon

Officers attempted to stop a white MG SUV, on the bypass near Shortland, which had been reported stolen at around 12:30pm, however the driver failed to stop resulting a pursuit being initiated.

That was called off a short time later due to safety concerns, before another one was initiated, but was again called off after the vehicle reversed into a police car.

A short time later the vehicle was found crashed on Old Maitland Road at Sandgate and the occupants nowhere to be seen.

Police have released descriptions of the pair inside the car and are looking for the driver, a man of Caucasian appearance, aged between 30 and 40, with short black hair and a tattoo underneath his eye and the passenger, a female of Caucasian appearance, aged between 30 and 40, with blonde hair and was wearing glasses at the time of the incident.

If you know anything get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.