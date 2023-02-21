Appeal For Information After Man Goes Missing From Morisset

Police are trying to locate a man missing from the Lake Macquarie area since Monday morning.

58-year-old Patrick Murphey was last seen on Oakleigh Way, Morisset around 6.00am on Monday and has not been heard from since.

Family and police hold concerns for the 58-year-old’s welfare as he lives with a medical condition that requires treatment and does not have his medication with him.

Patrick is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build, with green-hazel eyes, long grey-brown hair, a beard and tattoos.

He may be wearing a blue hoodie, light coloured shorts and a bandana.

Police say he could still be in the Morisset area or in Lismore where it is believed he has family. But he is also known to use the rail network and has traveled as far as Queensland in the past.

Anyone who sees Patrick or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.