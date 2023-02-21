First electric public bus hits the road in Newcastle

Public transport passengers in the Hunter can now ride a Zero-Emission Bus with the first electric-powered vehicle hitting the road this week.

Two more will join it in the coming weeks, as part of the state Governments plan to transition away from diesel-fueled buses and de-carbonise its fleet.

They will operate across the network in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie offering commuters a quieter smoother ride.

Keolis Downer Hunter General Manager, Emmanuel Genlot says the the customer experience is set to improve as a result.

“You can see the zero emission bus looks very similar to the buses already on the road but customers and the community will notice some differences.

“Customers will experience a quieter and smoother ride, while the community will benefit from reduced noise and better air quality. With this electric bus now in service it will further promote the benefits of public transport and give Novocastrians another reason to leave the car at home and get onboard,” Mr Genlot said.