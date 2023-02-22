Labor unveils ambitious live music plan ahead of state election

State Labor have unveiled an ambitious music policy ahead of the election next month..

The party says it will set aside $103 million to repair the damage done to music venues and contemporary music over the past decade.

Figures released by LABOR show the number of venues in the state has halved, with just 133 licensed venues left.

Newcastle and the Hunter are all too familiar with the closure of vital live music venues, with the doors set to close at the Cambridge Hotel in June this year, making way for apartments.

As part of the policy package unveiled on Wednesday, Sound NSW would be established, which would be charged with the development of a TEN YEAR strategy, as well as a commitment to protect and produce new venues by allowing longer trading hours, lowering licence fees and giving local councils the power to change planning rules, including around outdoor performance, planning and sound regulations.

$8 million of the funds would be set aside to establish a Vivid Venues fund to support soundproofing, ventilation and video screen technology, which would pay half the cost of venue upgrades for eligible venues.

Shadow Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley says it’s a comprehensive plan to support our creative industries.

“A plan that will set up our state for the long term, backing the jobs of the future in our creative sectors.

“After 15 years of lockouts and lockdowns this is the moment when music in NSW can reach its potential,” Ms Catley said.