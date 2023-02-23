Consultation to be launched today on offshore wind projects on Newcastle’s coastline

Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will be in Newcastle today to launch a new phase in the region’s alternative energy plan.
He will launch the official community consultation for a huge off-shore wind project, one of six planned to operate in Australia by 2028.
Hundreds of wind turbines would be placed 10 to 50 kilometres off the coast between Norah Head and Port Stephens.
There are seven community information sessions scheduled in March and submissions are open until April 28 for locals, businesses and business chambers to provide their feedback.
For more information on the Hunter offshore electricity area public consultation, visit https://consult.dcceew.gov.au/oei-hunter.
The information sessions are:
|
Location
|
Date & Time
|
Location
|
Wamberal
|
Monday, 6 March
2.00pm to 4.00pm
|
Breakers Country Club
64 Dover Road, Wamberal NSW 2260
|
Doyalson
|
Tuesday, 7 March
10.30am – 12.30pm
|
The Doylo
80 Pacific Highway, Doyalson NSW 2262
|
Swansea
|
Tuesday, 7 March
4:00pm – 6:00pm
|
Swansea RSL
5 Bridge Street, Swansea NSW 2281
|
Newcastle 1
|
Wednesday, 8 March
12:00pm – 2:00pm
|
Newcastle City Library
War Memorial Cultural Centre
15 Laman Street, Newcastle 2300
|
Newcastle 2
|
Wednesday, 8 March
4.00pm – 7.00pm
|
Bar beach bowling club – Terrace
29 Kilgour Ave, Merewether NSW 2291
|
Hawks Nest
|
Thursday, 9 March
11.00am – 1.00pm
|
Hawks Nest Community Centre
71 Booner Street, Hawks Nest, NSW 2324
|
|
Nelson Bay
|
Thursday, 9 March
5.00pm – 7.00pm
|
Nelson Bay Bowling Club
1 Stockton St, Nelson Bay NSW 2315
|
More to come.