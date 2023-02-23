Consultation to be launched today on offshore wind projects on Newcastle’s coastline

Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will be in Newcastle today to launch a new phase in the region’s alternative energy plan.

He will launch the official community consultation for a huge off-shore wind project, one of six planned to operate in Australia by 2028.

Hundreds of wind turbines would be placed 10 to 50 kilometres off the coast between Norah Head and Port Stephens.

There are seven community information sessions scheduled in March and submissions are open until April 28 for locals, businesses and business chambers to provide their feedback.

For more information on the Hunter offshore electricity area public consultation, visit https://consult.dcceew.gov.au/oei-hunter.

The information sessions are:

Location Date & Time Location Wamberal Monday, 6 March 2.00pm to 4.00pm Breakers Country Club 64 Dover Road, Wamberal NSW 2260 Doyalson Tuesday, 7 March 10.30am – 12.30pm The Doylo 80 Pacific Highway, Doyalson NSW 2262 Swansea Tuesday, 7 March 4:00pm – 6:00pm Swansea RSL 5 Bridge Street, Swansea NSW 2281 Newcastle 1 Wednesday, 8 March 12:00pm – 2:00pm Newcastle City Library War Memorial Cultural Centre 15 Laman Street, Newcastle 2300 Newcastle 2 Wednesday, 8 March 4.00pm – 7.00pm Bar beach bowling club – Terrace 29 Kilgour Ave, Merewether NSW 2291 Hawks Nest Thursday, 9 March 11.00am – 1.00pm Hawks Nest Community Centre 71 Booner Street, Hawks Nest, NSW 2324 Nelson Bay Thursday, 9 March 5.00pm – 7.00pm Nelson Bay Bowling Club 1 Stockton St, Nelson Bay NSW 2315

More to come.