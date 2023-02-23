News

Consultation to be launched today on offshore wind projects on Newcastle’s coastline

Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will be in Newcastle today to launch a new phase in the region’s alternative energy plan.

He will launch the official community consultation for a huge off-shore wind project, one of six planned to operate in Australia by 2028.

Hundreds of wind turbines would be placed 10 to 50 kilometres off the coast between Norah Head and Port Stephens.

There are seven community information sessions scheduled in March and submissions are open until April 28 for locals, businesses and business chambers to provide their feedback.

For more information on the Hunter offshore electricity area public consultation, visit https://consult.dcceew.gov.au/oei-hunter.

The information sessions are:

Location

Date & Time

Location

Wamberal

Monday, 6 March

2.00pm to 4.00pm

Breakers Country Club

64 Dover Road, Wamberal NSW 2260

Doyalson 

Tuesday, 7 March

10.30am – 12.30pm

The Doylo

80 Pacific Highway, Doyalson NSW 2262

Swansea

Tuesday, 7 March

4:00pm – 6:00pm

Swansea RSL

5 Bridge Street, Swansea NSW 2281

Newcastle 1

Wednesday, 8 March

12:00pm – 2:00pm

Newcastle City Library

War Memorial Cultural Centre

15 Laman Street, Newcastle 2300

Newcastle 2 

Wednesday, 8 March

4.00pm – 7.00pm

Bar beach bowling club – Terrace

29 Kilgour Ave, Merewether NSW 2291

Hawks Nest

Thursday, 9 March

11.00am – 1.00pm

Hawks Nest Community Centre

71 Booner Street, Hawks Nest, NSW 2324

 

Nelson Bay

Thursday, 9 March

5.00pm – 7.00pm

Nelson Bay Bowling Club

1 Stockton St, Nelson Bay NSW 2315

 

More to come.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X