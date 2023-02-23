Residents get a sinking feeling at Wallsend after downpour

Residents of Wallsend are holding their breath after a sinkhole appeared on Kenrick Street yesterday afternoon.

At about 3:10pm, Wallsend Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the home after reports a large sinkhole had appeared outside the property.

Crews arrived and found the large sinkhole at the edge of a footpath which had taken in some of the front yard and fence of the home and was actively collapsing.

Fire crews made the area safe and shortly after Subsidence Advisory NSW arrived to continue investigations.

Yesterday’s heavy rainfall is expected to have led to the sinkhole around the workings of an old colliery which operated in the area in the 1860s.

If you locate a sinkhole, avoid the area and contact Triple Zero (000)