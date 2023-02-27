Residents in Minmi, Fletcher and Maryland urged to prepare for water outage tonight

Crews from Hunter Water will tonight start a massive repair job that will affect people in the Minmi, Maryland and Fletcher areas.

A half-metre-diametre water main has sprung a leak under Ironbark Creek at Wallsend which is must be repaired.

Hunter Water said they have been monitoring the leak closely and have been inspecting the site regularly to prepare for the work.

As a result of the repair, customers in Minmi, Maryland and Fletcher, and potentially surrounding suburbs, may experience low water pressure or no water at all overnight from about 9pm today until 6am tomorrow morning.

Before the water main repair starts tonight, Hunter Water is recommending residents who might be affect to fill buckets to flush toilets, and fill water containers and bottles to meet household needs until services are restored.

The work has been scheduled overnight to ensure there is as little inconvenience as possible for our customers and community.

When the water supply is restored, some customers may temporarily experience discoloured water, which can often be improved through flushing the taps at the front (first) then rear of the property for a few minutes.

If the issue persists – or assistance is needed with anything related to these works – please call the Hunter Water 24-hour customer line, 1300 657 000.

Hunter Water said they acknowledge some customers may be impacted and thank them for their patience while crews carry out this necessary work as safely and quickly as possible and apologised for the inconvenience.