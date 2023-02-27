Police trying to find missing teen Darcy Edwards

Police are trying to find a 15-year-old who has been missing from Singleton for more than a week.

Darcy Edwards was last seen on George Street on Thursday February 16.

He’s believed to either be in the Singleton and surrounding area or in the Newcastle area.

Darcy is described as being Aboriginal appearance, being of olive complexion, approximately 170 – 180 cm tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000