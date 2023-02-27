Three people rushed to hospital after crash at Black Hill

Three people had to be rushed to hospital following a serious crash at Black Hill yesterday.

At around 8am, emergency services including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to reports a truck and two cars had collided just west of the turn off to the M1 on John Renshaw Drive.

A man who suffered head injuries was initially trapped inside one of the vehicles and had to be rescued.

He was assessed by paramedics, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s critical care team and rushed to the John Hunter Hospital.

Another two people were also assessed at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.

John Renshaw Drive was closed for much of yesterday morning and it took about three hours to clear the scene and re-open the road to traffic.