Swansea swim centre to get much needed upgrades

Swansea Swim centre is set for a face lift after a cash injection from the state government’s Stronger Country Communities fund.

$900,000 dollars will be used to replace the plant room and install a fibreglass liner in the 50m lap pool.

The centre services the eastern catchments of Lake Macquarie, with residents from across the entire Swansea area utilising the facilities for a range of actives, including learn to swim, exercise and water polo matches.

Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley says the community have asked for upgrades for years and they will now safeguard the facility for the future.

“Since I became the local state member, locals have constantly raised with me the need to upgrade Swansea Pool”.

“It’s truly a great outcome for the local community that these additional works will take place.”