Police on the hunt for offenders who allegedly assaulted a man in his Stockton home

Police are still on the hunt for those responsible for allegedly assaulting a man at a Stockton property in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the property on Fullerton Street at about 3:30am after reports of an aggravated break and enter.

When they arrived, officers from the Newcastle City Police District found a man with a laceration on his head – the 58-year-old was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

He’s in a stable condition.

Police have been told the alleged offenders entered the home and assaulted the man before they fled.

The offenders were allegedly last seen heading north on Fullerton Street in a small silver hatchback.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information or CCTV footage from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000