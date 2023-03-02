4-week-old puppy rescued after getting stuck in a very tight spot

A four-week old border collie puppy got himself in the tightest spot possible at Cliftleigh earlier this week.

The Cessnock Volunteer Rescue squad was called out to the home where the puppy got stuck between a water tank and the house.

Residents had started to empty the tank and the VRA crew slowly inflated a rescue bag between the tank and the house which created enough of a gap to get the puppy out.

The puppy was assessed and then reunited with his brothers and sisters, unharmed.

He’s now been named “Tank” as a lasting memory of his efforts in getting stuck…