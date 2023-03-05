Newcastle pools earmarked for solar heating upgrade

Newcastle Council has revealed that Mayfield and Wallsend Swimming Centres are set for some water heating upgrades, with swimmers to enjoy a comfortable 25 degrees even in the cooler months.

Thirty kilowatts of rooftop solar and heat pumps will be installed at both facilities, which are scheduled for completion before the usual season opening after the Winter break in September.

$400,000 dollars has been set aside for the upgrades and any excess energy made from the panels will be sent back to the grid.