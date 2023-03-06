Motorbike Rider Hospitalised, Critical Incident Investigation Launched Into Bulga Crash

A critical incident investigation is underway after a man was injured following a crash at Bulga on Sunday.

An officer from Traffic and Highway Patrol clocked a motorcycle allegedly travelling 145km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on Putty Road, near Charlton Road, around 11.15am.

The officer conducted a U-turn and activated the vehicle’s warning lights; but, a short time later, he discovered the motorcycle and another vehicle had collided.

The rider of the motorcycle – a 71-year-old man – was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple injuries before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital for further treatment.

Putty Road was closed in both directions until about 8.30pm. A crime scene was established, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Inquiries have been launched by a Critical Incident Investigation Team from the Lake Macquarie Police District, with those investigations subject to an independent review.