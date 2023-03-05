Para glider injured after crashing into cliff face

A man has suffered rib, spine and pelvic injuries after his para glider crashed into a cliff in Newcastle yesterday.

Multi agency emergency crews attended the scene at Fletcher Park just after 1pm and found the 60 -year-old man trapped in his para glider approximately 25 metres down the cliff face.

Officers from Newcastle City Police Districts and the Police Rescue Squad, worked with NSW Ambulance paramedics to extricate the man via vertical rescue shortly before 4pm.

He was taken to John Hunter hospital for treatment.