John Hunter redevelopment reaches new heights

The construction of the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct has reached new heights, with the arrival of a 70-metre crane to support construction on site.

NSW Health Infrastructure Executive Director, Rural & Regional Amanda Bock said the installation was an important step forward in work to deliver the $835 million redevelopment.

“Significant logistics are involved in transporting and installing a crane to deliver this type of work. The project team achieved this without impacting staff, patients and partners – and most importantly, ensuring there was no disruption to emergency services.

“It’s an exciting to see the site developing, and we thank the community and hospital staff for their patience and interest in the project,” Ms Bock said.

Standing at 72 metres, the crane is taller than the existing John Hunter Hospital and took two days to assemble. It can load 12 tonnes – the equivalent of two elephants and is 78 metres in length. A second tower crane is due to be installed in March.

The redevelopment will deliver a new, seven-storey acute services building that will see a 60 per cent increase in intensive care unit capacity and almost 50 per cent more operating theatres.

The first concrete pour for the Acute Services Building is scheduled for March 2023 weather permitting. The project is scheduled for completion in 2026.