Two dogs slowly recovering after horrific home invasion in Muswellbrook

Hunter Valley Police District officers are being dogged in their hunt for the people responsible for attacking a family and their two dogs at Muswellbrook on Saturday night.

Police were called to Forbes Street at about 1:15am after reports of an aggravated break and enter.

They were told five men, wearing balaclavas and armed with weapons including machetes, knives, hammers and a pole, forced their way into the home and assaulted a father and his daughter as well as a mother and her son and two dogs who lept into action to protect their owners.

A 59-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were treated at the scene for injuries including a suspected skull fracture, broken jaw, broken arm and lacerations. They were all taken to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle for further treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The two dogs, a great dane-cross and bull-mastiff cross, suffered horrific injuries and are still in the care of vets.

Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer said they know there are people out there who know who was involved, and they want answers.

“We’re very interested to hear from any members of the community who may know the identity of these people. I ask them to consider the seriousness of this criminal offence and the trauma that this family has gone through, particularly the serious nature of the injuries and that fact that two dogs have been injured.

“They [the dogs] defended their owners, they defended their property and they were attacked by these intruders and they received blunt force trauma to their head and significant wounds as a result of being struck with a machete.

“I have spoken personally with the vet,

“They are recovering slowly, they are still in a veterinary hospital.

“The occupants of that house suffered some various injuries, the most significant being the 47-year-old female who received a significant wound to her arm when she was struck by the machete when she was trying to protect her dog from being attacked.”

Detective Inspector Zimmer said they believe the attack did not last long and that the offenders were bitten by the dogs during their attack.

“We had teams of detectives out there over the weekend conducting a canvass of the surrounding streets, so we are speaking particularly to people in the Forbes Street area as we believe these offenders fled on foot.

“We are very interested to speak to anyone who may have CCTV in Forbes Street and the surrounding streets and anyone who has information please contact Muswellbrook Police or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.