Total Fire Ban Declared For The Hunter Amid Heatwave Conditions

A total fire ban is in place for the greater Hunter region today with local firefighters on high alert.

Extreme fire danger ratings are current in Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter.

Seven total fire bans have been declared across the state by the NSW Rural Fire Service because of the anticipated hot, dry and windy conditions. It means locals cannot light or use a fire in the open, or carry out any activity that could cause a fire, with hefty penalties for breaking the rules.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heatwave conditions over the next three days. Monday will see temperatures near the 40 degree mark in parts of the Valley, with highs of 39 in Cessnock, 38 at Maitland and 37 for Newcastle.

Potentially complicating matters, northerly winds gusting up to 35kph are due to arrive in the afternoon and intensify into tomorrow.

According to the weather bureau, the heat is likely to peak on Tuesday before milder conditions extend across the region on Thursday.

Locals are being urged to heed health and safety advice as the mercury rises.

“Some people are at higher risk of heat illness, especially if they are older, live alone or are socially-isolated, so if you know someone who may need assistance, reach out to them,” state emergency operations controller, Deputy Commissioner emergency management Peter Thurtell said.

Up to date information and warnings on fires from the NSW Rural Fire Service can be found on the Fires Near Me page.