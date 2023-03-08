Police investigating after man dies in crash at Kurri Kurri

Police are trying to work out what caused a crash that left one man dead at Kurri Kurri.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Stanford and Deakin Streets just before 1pm yesterday afternoon and arrived to find a male motorcyclist seriously injured after the bike he was riding and an SUV collided.

Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the male motorcyclist died at the scene. As of yesterday afternoon he was yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 40s.

The 27-year-old male driver of the SUV was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment and for mandatory testing.

Hunter Valley Police District pfficers established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.