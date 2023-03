Local electorates ballot draw complete ahead of state election

The ballot draw for the upcoming state election has been held in each electorate across the Hunter on Thursday.

All the candidates across every electorate across the region listed below as per the ballot paper.

CESSNOCK: Currently held by Labor

– Andrew Fenwick (Legalise Cannabis)

– Ash Barnham (Nationals)

– Graham Jones (Sustainable Australia)

– Quintin King (One Nation)

– Victoria Davies (Animal Justice)

– Llynda Nairn (Greens)

– Clayton Barr (Labor)

CHARLESTOWN: Currently held by Labor

– Jodie Harrison (Labor)

– Jack Antcliff (Liberals)

– Marie Rolfe (Sustainable Australia)

– Greg Watkinson (Greens)

LAKE MACQUARIE: Currently held by Independent

– Jason Lasage (Shooters Fishers Farmers)

– Greg Piper (Independent)

– Felipe Gore-Escalante (Sustainable Australia)

– Joshua Beer (Liberal)

– Steven Ryan (Labor)

– Kim Grierson (Greens)

MAITLAND: Currently held by Labor

– Campbell Knox (Greens)

– Michael Cooper (Liberal)

– Neil Turner (One Nation)

– Sam Ferguson (Sustainable Australia)

– Alex Lee (Independent)

– Daniel Dryden (Legalise Cannabis)

– Jenny Aitchison (Labor)

NEWCASTLE: Currently held by Labor

– John Mackenzie (Greens)

– Thomas Triebsees (Liberal)

– Niko Leka (Socialist Alliance)

– Tim Claydon (Legalise Cannabis)

– Tim Crakanthorp (Labor)

– Freya Taylor (Sustainable Australia)

PORT STEPHENS: Currently held by Labor

– Michelle Buckmaster (Animal Justice)

– Jordan Jensen (Greens)

– Angela Ketas (Informed Medical Options)

– Kate Washington (Labor)

– Nathan Errington (Liberal)

– Mark Watson (One Nation)

– Beverley Jelfs (Sustainable Australia)

SWANSEA: Currently held by Labor

– Alan Ellis (Sustainable Australia)

– Heather Foord (Greens)

– Megan Anderson (Liberal)

– Yasmin Catley (Labor)

– Paul Jackson (Liberal Democrats)

UPPER HUNTER: Currently held by Nationals

– Tony Lonergan (Greens)

– James White (Shooters Fishers Farmers)

– Dave Layzell (Nationals)

– Dale McNamara (Independent)

– Peree Watson (Labor)

– Tom Lilicrap (Legalise Cannabis)

– Calum Blair (Sustainable Australia)

WALLSEND: Currently held by Labor

– Rebecca Watkins (Greens)

– Anna Nolan (Animal Justice)

– Pietro Di Girolamo (One Nation)

– Sonia Hornery (Labor)

– Joshua Starrett (Independent)

– Callum Pull (Liberal)

– Paul Akers (Sustainable Australia)

Image: Greg Piper