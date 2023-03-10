House up in smoke at Mayfield East

Fire investigators and a chemical detection dog are being sent to the scene of a house fire in Mayfield East this morning.

The fire broke out just before 4am on Margaret Street near the corner of Crebert Street.

Fire and Rescue NSW inspector Adam Dewberry says crews are still mopping up after five trucks were sent to the scene.

A containment zone has been set up around the scene because of possible asbestos in the house.

Margaret Street has been closed by police while investigations continue.

It’s understood residents were evacuated without any injuries.