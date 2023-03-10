Trio Arrested In Raptor Squad Raids Across Hunter After Man Held At Knife-point In Wallsend Car Park

Newcastle-based Raptor North officers have charged three people after a man was allegedly detained and threatened at Wallsend last month.

About 1am on February 16, a 31-year-old man arrived at the carpark of a fast food restaurant on Cowper Street and met with a 29-year-old man known to him.

A short time later, another man entered his vehicle and allegedly threatened the 31-year-old with a knife, demanding cash. The victim managed to escape and notify police while the armed man left the car and drove from the scene in a separate vehicle.

Following extensive inquiries, Raptor North detectives arrested a 32-year-old man on the Esplanade at Speers Point, about 1.40pm yesterday and raided an address at Speers Point, along with homes in Adamstown and Macquarie Hills where a 34-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were arrested respectively.

About $25,000 cash, steroids, mobile phones, knuckle dusters, and suspected fraudulent documents were seized in searches of the properties.

All three were taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and deal with the proceeds of crime.

They were all refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court later today.