Trailbike rider dies after collision with car at Aberglasslyn

A trailbike rider has died in a two-vehicle crash at Aberglasslyn overnight.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police say they were called to the intersection of McKeachie Drive and Oakhampton Road at around 7:30, with reports the bike had collided with another vehicle.

First aid was rendered to the rider – a man believed to be in his 20s – before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, but sadly he died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle – a 17-year-old female driving a silver Nissan Dualis – was not injured and was taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene was established and as part of ongoing investigations police are asking for anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash to get in touch.

