A -Frame rule set for an overhaul

Businesses in Lake Macquarie will soon be able to promote themselves without running afoul of some archaic development controls.

Council is proposing changes to its Local Environmental Plan that would allow businesses to place A-frame signs on footpaths outside their stores located in designated commercial zones without needing to get consent.

With most small, family owned businesses probably unaware that they need to apply for development approval, a green lit amendment will bring Council policy in line with the status quo.

The proposal is up on Council’s website for public comment until April 3.