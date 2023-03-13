Have you seen 14-year-old Jett Ford-Lonergan?

Police have issued an appeal for a teenage boy, who was last confirmed to have been seen at his home in Fletcher on Sunday afternoon.

14-year-old Jett Ford-Lonergan went missing around 5pm and Police say he was possibly seen on Monday morning on a public bus near Charlestown Square.

There are concerns for his welfare due to his age and medical condition.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hat with yellow motif on the front, black puma jumper, black jeans and black Nike joggers.

Anyone with information about Jett’s whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Newcastle Police on 4929 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.