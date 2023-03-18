Hunter Sweltering Through Weekend Heatwave

The Bureau’s Senior Meteorologist Dean Narramore giving an update on the situation

The Hunter is sweltering through an autumn heatwave this weekend with the mercury set to soar to record highs.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the hot, dry and windy conditions being felt today will intensify on Sunday and could prompt a return to high fire danger and total fire bans.

Inland parts of the region could even top maximum temperature records for the month of March.

Newcastle is forecast to reach a high of 36 degrees on Sunday, Maitland 39, while Cessnock is set to crack the 40c mark.

A cool southerly change is predicted to bring relief for the coast on Monday, but the heat will linger further inland into the middle of next week.

To keep up to date with the latest weather warnings visit the Bureau of Meteorology website, and current fire danger ratings, fire bans and information about active bushfires can be found on the NSW Rural Fire Service website.