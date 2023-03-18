New Lambton Gets New Splash Of Colour

Herb Urban’s Claire Jones, artist Olas One, Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Cr Peta Winney-Baartz and Shane Kennedy from Up&Up Inspirations in front of the new mural

In New Lambton’s main drag, art is imitating life with a four metre public mural of a black cockatoo nearing completion.

The native birds flock in the trees lining Regent Street which is in the midst of a beautification project being carried out by Newcastle Council worth upwards of $15,000.

Along with the community mural by local creative Olas One and Up&Up Inspirations on the exterior wall of the Library, hanging smart gardens from Herb Urban have been installed on nine shop fronts which will signal when they need watering or attention.

The projects are being supported through City of Newcastle’s Special Business Rate (SBR) program following an expression of interest process in consultation with the local business community.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says she has no doubt the works will make it a more attractive place for locals and business owners.

“The input of business owners to activate their precincts is vital to creating thriving business communities and increasing visitation to suburban areas like New Lambton,” Cr Nelmes said.

“As a result of the latest suburban SBR round, the creative projects selected for New Lambton are set to enhance the precinct for residents and visitors, making it an even better place to eat, drink and shop.”

Business owner Kathy Slevin from clothing boutique Kate Devine said customers are noticing the recent addition of the vertical gardens on her store’s façade in Alma Street.

“I’ve received a lot of positive comments from customers who are noticing, stopping, commenting and appreciating the installations,” Ms Slevin said.

“Customers are appreciating the fact that the added greenery softens the concrete façade and lots of other local businesses are wanting them installed on their shop fronts. They’ve been a positive addition and good for business and the precinct.”

Chaddies cafe on Regent is located in the courtyard overlooking the mural, and owner Jo Grace said it was already creating a lot of interest.

“It’s really exciting seeing the mural take shape. It’s going to inject so much colour and our customers get to benefit from viewing a beautifully designed mural rather than look at a plain brick wall,” Ms Grace said.

Students from neighboring New Lambton Public School have been keenly watching the artwork progress this week. Their critique: it is “very modern”.

Works are expected to wrap up in the next few weeks.