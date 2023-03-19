Man to face court over fires in Beresfield

A Maroubra man will front court today charged with allegedly lighting fires near Newcastle.

Just before midday yesterday emergency services were called to grassland near Weakleys Drive in Beresfield following reports of four separate fires.

All were safely extinguished and no one was injured

Following investigations by the Port Stephens – Hunter Police District, a man was arrested on John Renshaw Drive a short time later.

The 43 -year -old has been charged with four counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless and breech of bail.

He was refused bail to face Newcastle Local Court today.