Bush fire in Mullabulla takes teams several hours to control

A bush fire burning in Mallabulla took several hours to control overnight.

Just after 8.30pm, Tilligerry Rural Fire service was alerted to the blaze by a triple zero call.

Salt Ash Rural Fire brigade, Medowie and Raymond Terrace crews worked to extinguish the blaze burning in dry bush.

Rural Brigades will continue to monitor the bush land over coming days to ensure no further threat is present and locals are advised some smoke will linger.

The RFS is asking residents to keep their properties free of dried green waste during the current hot and dry weather in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.

* Photo courtesy of Stephen Bree