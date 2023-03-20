Police investigating crash near Maitland that left woman fighting for life

The Hunter’s Crash Investigation Unit is trying to piece together what happened before a motorcycle carrying two people crashed into a parked car at Aberglasslyn and left one woman suffering critical injuries.

Emergency services were called to Denton Park Drive just after 9:30pm on Saturday night and found two people injured on the road after the Harley Davidson they were on struck a concrete median strip and hit a parked car.

Two rescue helicopters were called to the scene as a precaution.

The pillion passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Cardiff South was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken by road to the John Hunter Hospital.

It’s understood she was treated for possible head and spinal injuries and underwent surgery on the weekend. She was last reported to be in a critical condition.

The 37-year-old male rider from Rutherford suffered possible, multiple fractures and was also taken to the John Hunter Hospital. He was last reported to be in a stable condition.

Officers attached to Hunter Crash Investigation Unit are now conducting inquiries.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, should contact local police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

Image: NBN News