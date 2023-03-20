$275K announced by Labor for surf life saving and lighting at Blacksmiths Oval

NSW Labor didn’t rest on the weekend, making a long list of election promises as we enter the final week of the state election campaign.

In Newcastle, Labor’s incumbent MP Tim Crakanthorp announced $100,000 would be shared between Hunter Surf Life Saving and the Hunter Melanoma Foundation if they win government.

Hunter Surf Life Saving will receive $60,000 under the commitment which will be shared between Newcastle’s six surf clubs: Stockton, Nobbys, Newcastle, Cooks Hill, Dixon Park and Merewether. The clubs will purchase a range of equipment including rescue boards, All Terrain Vehicles, and Inflatable Rescue Boat components.

The Hunter Melanoma Foundation will receive $43,000 to support their Spot Check program which provides free skin checks in the summer months.

“Surf life savers do an absolutely phenomenal job keeping us safe and having the equipment they need helps them help us.

“When it comes to skin cancer early detection is vital, and having a free and accessible program like Spot Check is saving lives and worth its weight in gold,” Tim Crakanthorp said.

Over to Swansea, incumbent Labor MP Yasmin Catley committed $174,000 to install lighting at Blacksmiths Oval if Labor wins government on March 25.

She said the oval’s current lighting system has become outdated and needs to be upgraded to ensure the Belmont Swansea United FC (Belswans) can continue to grow.

“There is no doubt the current lighting facilities are in desperate need of an upgrade to ensure the club can continue to host night time games well into the future”.

“It will truly be a great outcome for the local community if the lighting can be installed”.

President of Belmont Swansea United FC, Dave Reed says, “Belmont Swansea United FC, in association with Belmont Swansea Junior FC, are delighted with this announcement to continue field improvements at Blacksmiths Oval.

“This lighting infrastructure will ensure that our facilities are bought up to premier football standards so we can continue to provide facilities to support our elite pathway for local players, as well as supporting our community football junior players, in south-eastern Lake Macquarie,” Dave Reed said.