Motorcyclist Charged Over Lake Macquarie Pursuit Upon Hospital Release

A Waratah man will front court today charged after a dramatic police pursuit across Lake Macquarie earlier this week.

Police had been patrolling the Windale area around 6.45pm on Wednesday, when they say they saw a Suzuki motorcycle run a red light at the intersection of South Street and Lake Street.

Officers began a tailing the motorcycle – allegedly stolen from Wollombi – along the Pacific Highway, before calling off the chase at Bennetts Green, allowing the PolAir chopper to track the bike to Charlestown.

The motorcycle then collided with another vehicle before it was abandoned at the top of Kirkdale Drive and the rider attempted to flee on foot.

But police were on the 39-year-old man in an instant, arresting him after a short struggle.

He was taken to hospital for treatment before being escorted to Belmont Police Station yesterday, where he was charged with Drive conveyance taken w/o consent of owner, Police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, Not give particulars to other driver, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.

The man was refused bail to appear at Belmont Local Court today.