Business Hunter says Hunter has been forgotten in State Election

A lack of marginal seats in the Hunter may have led to a muted response from major political parties in the lead-up to the state election, according to the region’s peak industry body.

Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said critical issues affecting the region’s business and the community, such as energy transition and certainty, housing availability and affordability, and workforce skills and availability had been met with an underwhelming response.

“The muted response from the major parties in terms of announcements of initiatives and commitments directly impacting the Hunter region means we will be carrying forward a significant regional agenda into the first term of the new government following the election this weekend.

“We’ll be relying on the flow of impact from state-based policies and settings to get value here in the Hunter,

“They’ve circled but haven’t hit us. Apart from the Manufacturing Centre of Excellence proposed by Labor, measures promised and announced for the Hunter have been largely local and not big issues that will impact the region as a whole.”

He said there has been silence on commitments for the Newcastle Airport, Hunter Park, housing in the region, and the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct.

“Our examination of the lists and costings published by the Parliamentary Budget Office reveal there are no headline initiatives specifically targeting our region in the regimen of items proposed by either of the major parties.

Among seven recommendations to support manufacturing and clean energy, Business Hunter has called for State Significant Infrastructure as the default status for all renewable energy projects.

“Pervasive uncertainty over which providers will be leaving or entering the energy market, offtake options, and lengthy approval and planning processes all add risk and further volatility to the marketplace and investment settings, contributing to an environment where the only certainty we have is when traditional assets will be switched off,” said Mr Hawes.

“Volatility manifests as skyrocketing bills, in turn placing incredible pressure on businesses, in some cases directly impacting staff headcount, expansion plans, or their ability to keep the doors open. Proposed schemes that provide small sugar hits in the form of incremental energy bill rebates to business do little to remedy the issue in the long term and are a band aid at best.”

Mr Hawes said he welcomed moves by both sides to uphold the commitment to remove impediments at the Port of Newcastle, to not retract support from previously committed regional road projects, and Labor’s commitment to reinstating the Minister for The Hunter.