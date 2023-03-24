Strike Force detectives swoop on two men in Newcastle

Strike Force detectives have arrested two men in Newcastle, who are now facing a raft of drug and proceeds of crime charges.

As park of Strike Force Eurack’s investigations into the alleged manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs, predominantly methylamphetamine, in the Hunter region, detectives swooped on two 30-year-old men in a caprark at Hunter Street at about 1pm on Wednesday.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located and seized about 1kg of methylamphetamine, $37,500 cash and in a hidden compartment they found two mobile phones and a further $4,000 in cash.

The car, a Honda Accord was also seized.

Both men were taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug and deal with property proceeds of crime. They were both refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court again yesterday where they were formally bail refused to reappear at the same court in May.

Police will allege the men traveled between Sydney and Newcastle to transport the prohibited drugs to the Hunter region.

Investigations under Strike Force Eurack are ongoing.