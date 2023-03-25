Maitland Council calling for ideas on what to do with former admin building

Maitland Council is calling for ideas on what to do with its former High Street Administration Building.

Built in the early 1980s, it was the centre of all local government affairs until staff shifted up the road to a new $45 million office.

Council said the building, now vacant, provides an attractive opportunity for reactivation with more than 1,500 square metres of floor space across three floors.

General Manager, David Evans said Council recognises the range of potential benefits to the community and wants suggestions on future use before determining the next steps.

“There are two main goals of this process: to help Council better understand what the community wants to see here and understand what level of community and commercial interest there is in adaptive reuse of the site,

“We know there are some community members who have strong views about what we could do with the former Administration Building, and this is their chance to let us know what they think is perfect for this site.

“Whether it’s a community group reactivating the site, a commercial endeavour, accommodation, hospitality, or anything in between, we’re keen to consider all options to make sure we get the best outcome for the Maitland community and the precinct.”

At the end of the expression of interest process, Council officers will prepare a report for the elected Council to decide the next steps in the reuse process, anticipated to be around mid 2023.

To take a look inside the former Administration Building, have your say as a community member or offer up a high level proposal for the reuse of the site, head to mait.city/former-admin-building and follow the prompts.