NSW Election voting day is here

After months of promises from potential MP’s, today the Hunter finally goes to the polls to vote in the NSW Election.

The Upper Hunter electorate will be one of the closest fights in NSW hanging on a margin of just 0.5 percentage points after the redistribution saw 6500 voters from Lorn, Bolwarra, Largs and Branxton included in the electorate.

Nationals incumbent member Dave Layzell is determined to hold on to the seat but with a tight margin and candidates preferencing Labor’s Peree Watson and the boundary distribution, it’ll be a tough contest.

It’s unlikely there will be a result for the Upper Hunter seat tonight with the NSW Electoral Commission confirming they won’t be counting all of the votes from early voting tonight – thousands of people have pre polled but only initial counts of those will be conducted from certain voting centres at the election manager’s office.

Labor expects to comfortably hold on to the seven seats it holds in the Hunter as does Independent Greg Piper in Lake Macquarie.

Polling booths open at 8am, and close at 6 tonight.

Where to vote: https://elections.nsw.gov.au/voters/where-do-i-vote

Polling out today shows Labor Leader Chris Minns winning government tonight.