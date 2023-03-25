Three huge events in the Hunter Valley today

If you’re heading into the Hunter Valley today expect a lot of traffic, as three major events take place.

The Hunter Valley Airshow is underway at Cessnock and is expected to attract up to 14,000 people today and tomorrow.

Just four kilometres up the road at Roche Estate the Red Hot Summer Tour kicks off from 1pm, where around ten thousand more people are expected to attend.

In nearby Kurri Kurri, the Kurri Kurri Nostalgia Festival is on today with the main street of the town closed off for the festivities.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead if you’re heading out

For the Hunter Valley Airshow there is limited-to-no parking on site, those attending are encouraged to use the free local shuttle buses running from various locations over the weekend. For more information about locations and times for the buses visit www.huntervalleyairshow.com.au/transport. Up to 14,000 people are expected to attend the airshow over the weekend and motorists are reminded to plan ahead.

Motorists are advised a 40km/hr speed limit and traffic control will be in place on Broke Road and Wine Country Drive for the Hunter Valley Airshow and on Broke and McDonald roads for the Red Hot Summer event. With increased pedestrian activity in the vicinity, as people make their way to and from the events, motorists are reminded to slow down and exercise caution. Minor delays are expected and motorists are urged to plan their journeys.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.