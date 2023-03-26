Water saving a top priority in Lake Mac

Lake Macquarie residents are saving more water now than at any other point since 2005.

New data from Hunter Water shows the daily usage per person has dropped to 165 litres across the city, compared to the 218 litre peak seen nearly 20 years ago.

Locals have been cutting back on how much water they use for showers, pools and gardens consistently since 2017 and are now on track to reach the target 155 litres per person per day.

The Hunter’s dams are currently above 92 per cent capacity ahead of predicted hot and dry El Nino conditions.