Labor landslide continues locally

The Labor landslide has continued locally with seven ALP electorates retaining their seats.

Cessnock, Charlestown, Maitland, Port Stephens, Swansea, Newcastle and Wallsend all look to be safe with just Lake Macquarie left out of the red state as independent MP Greg Piper retains his long held seat with over 58 per cent of first preference votes. Labors STEVE RYAN is right behind him on 20.5 per cent.

In the key seat of the UPPER HUNTER it’s the smallest of margins between Nationals incumbent Dave Layzell and newcomer Peree Watson after the redistribution of some 6500 voters to the electorate from Largs, Bolwarra, Branxton and Lorn.

Counting of votes will continue tomorrow but current standing has Mr Layzell in the lead on 36.1 percent of first preferences, while Ms Watson sits at 30 percent.

In Port Stephens, Labor’s Kate Washington held strong gaining 55 per cent of first preferences followed by the Liberal’s Nathan Errington on 20.3.

This election saw the ALP take a 16. 5 per cent swing in the Port Stephens area.