Bush fire danger period set to end tomorrow, but not for all

The bush fire danger period is coming to an end tomorrow across almost all of the Hunter’s local government areas, except one.

With an increased risk of grass fires continuing across large parts of NSW, the Rural Fire Service has determined the danger period will extend to April 30 for the Upper Hunter Shire.

For those in Cessnock, Dungog, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and Newcastle will no longer be required to apply for permits from April 1st.

RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers says with high fuel loads and warmer than average temperatures, fire restrictions will continue in many areas.

“In the last month alone, firefighters have worked on more than 850 bush and grass fires burning over 66,000 hectares.

“Fire activity in March accounts for almost 50% of the hectares burnt across the whole fire season.

“Unfortunately, eight homes, 15 outbuildings and hundreds of livestock have been lost across firegrounds however hundreds more homes and buildings have been saved due to the actions of firefighters and landholders,” Commissioner Rogers said.