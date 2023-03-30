Local fire crews called in to assist with Taree unit blaze

It’s taken fire fighters three hours to extinguish a ferocious blaze in a block of units at Taree overnight.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to Ronald Road just before 1:30am following reports of a fire in a unit.

When they arrived, residents had self evacuated including one man who had to jump from the second level to escape the blaze. He suffered an arm injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

It took more than 20 firefighters, working off six trucks, three hours to extinguish the fire. A Fire and Rescue aerial unit from Mayfield West was also sent up to assist with the effort.

All up around 45 people were evacuated from the site, while six of the 12 units were destroyed by the flames.

Fire investigators and an ignitable liquid detection canine are working with fire crews and NSW Police local investigators to determine where and how the fire started.