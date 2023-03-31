Four teenagers arrested after pursuit in allegedly stolen car from Newcastle

Police have arrested four teenagers, including an unaccompanied learner driver, on the Mid North Coast after a pursuit in a car that was stolen from Newcastle.

Officers say they were called to an early morning alleged aggravated break and enter at about 3am at Wallsend yesterday.

Several hours later at about 9am, Manning Great Lakes Police District officers were patrolling the Pacific Highway near Taree when they attempted to stop an allegedly stolen grey Audi A1 hatchback.’

The vehicle failed to stop as directed and a pursuit was initiated but terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

At about 10:45am yesterday the Audi collided with a Ford Trend and an unmarked police vehicle on the Pacific Highway near Kempsey.

No one was injured.

Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and charged.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, was charged with police pursuit, learner driver not display “L” plates as prescribed, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, drive motor vehicle not carry licence, and take & drive conveyance without consent of owner.

The other two boys, aged 15, were charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, with one also being charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception.

All of the boys were refused bail to face a children’s court today and the 16-year-old girl will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash cam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.