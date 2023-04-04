Firearms seized as part of investigations into Hamilton South shooting

Further search warrants have been executed in Newcastle as part of investigations into the death of a man at Hamilton South.

Police were called to a Fowler Street unit on September 6 last year and found a 57-year-old man at the front door with a gunshot wound.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

One other person was inside the unit at the time of the shooting, they were unharmed and placed the call to emergency services.

Homicide squad detectives were brought in to unravel the facts as police believed the shooting was targeted – they set up Strike Force Alcheringa to investigate.

The man was identified as Tony Nugent.

Investigations have been ongoing with police executing a number of search warrants in the past week where a number of firearms relevant to the investigation have seized.

The motive is yet to be determined and investigators continue to follow a number of lines of inquiry.

Detectives continue to urge anyone with information that may assist to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.